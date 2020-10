BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking along State Road 520 in Brevard County.

Troopers say a 43-year-old woman was driving west on S.R. 520 near Parnell Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday, and the pedestrian was walking on the edge of the roadway.

The driver hit the woman, who died upon impact, officials said.

Troopers have not identified the victim as they work to notify her family.

It’s not known if any charges will be filed in the fatal crash.