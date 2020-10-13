79ºF

Local News

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial

The Orlando Immunology Center had just started this vaccine trial

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: coronavirus, Orange County
This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)
This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP) (Copyright Cheryl Gerber)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused in Orlando.

Johnson & Johnson announced the company has temporarily paused all dosing in the Janssen coronavirus vaccine candidate clinical trials.

The Orlando Immunology Center had just started this vaccine trial.

Johnson & Johnson said the company has paused clinical trials including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The illness is being reviewed by the monitoring board and safety physicians.

It is not known at this time if the participant has used vaccine or was given the placebo.

Johnson & Johnson said it is not uncommon for a participant to get ill during a vaccine trial.

A different vaccine trial, the AstraZeneca vaccine trial was put on hold. This trial is also being conducted at the Orlando Immunology Center.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: