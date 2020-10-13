Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – A coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused in Orlando.

Johnson & Johnson announced the company has temporarily paused all dosing in the Janssen coronavirus vaccine candidate clinical trials.

The Orlando Immunology Center had just started this vaccine trial.

Johnson & Johnson said the company has paused clinical trials including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The illness is being reviewed by the monitoring board and safety physicians.

It is not known at this time if the participant has used vaccine or was given the placebo.

Johnson & Johnson said it is not uncommon for a participant to get ill during a vaccine trial.

A different vaccine trial, the AstraZeneca vaccine trial was put on hold. This trial is also being conducted at the Orlando Immunology Center.