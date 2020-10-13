Preparations underway for early voting in Central Florida

Orange County’s Elections Manager Michelle Torres was at the Winter Garden Library on Tuesday dropping off equipment for the start of early voting, which begins on Monday.

Torres said they are in the process of setting up all of the early voting sites and told News 6 they started visiting each site last week.

Additionally, she said they have been visiting with the staff at each site to make sure they are prepared for the start of early voting.

Torres said a part of the equipment drop off this year includes personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the equipment is left at each of the early voting sites, Torres said there’s no need for voters to worry about tampering.

She said that all the equipment they are dropping off is essentially an empty shell.

She added that it’s generic equipment that poll workers will then add the databases to, just before the start of early voting. It’s a process that she said happens about two hours before voters are able to vote on Monday.

One of the other items on their list this week, Torres said, is mapping out where the vote by mail drop off tents will go at each of the early voting sites.

She said every location will have a drop off tent, but said only some will be drive-thru, allowing voters to stay in their vehicles.