Arrest made in random face-slashing attack that left teen injured in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A man accused of slashing a teen’s face in a random attack showed up drunk to a family friend’s house after the fact and admitted that he hid in the bushes and attacked someone, according to the Orange City Police Department.

[WARNING: Image below may be considered graphic]

Records show a 15-year-old boy was playing basketball by himself at Mill Lake Park Saturday afternoon and as he was walking home because it had started to rain, a man came up from behind and used a sharp object to cut the right side of the boy’s face.

Police said the cut was 6 to 8 inches long and 1 inch deep. A picture of his injury shows that it required about two dozen stitches.

The boy said he had no enemies, wasn’t involved with drugs and didn’t know who would attack him, according to the report.

On Tuesday, a witness met with detectives to provide information about the case.

The witness said that on Saturday, Nathaniel Peoples, a close family friend, came to his home drunk and “off his meds” and said that he had just “gave a jit a buck fifty,” records show. A “buck fifty” is prison slang for slashing someone’s face from their mouth to their ear.

The witness said 23-year-old Peoples hid in the bushes then jumped out and attacked the boy, although Peoples thought the victim was an adult and not a teen, according to the affidavit.

Teen’s face slashed in apparent random attack in Orange City

Peoples also told his family friends that they should watch the news for more details about the crime, authorities said.

Records show the witness was also able to provide a description of what Peoples was wearing that day, which matched the clothing the victim described. The witness also provided a description of Peoples' vehicle, which was the same one seen jumping a curb while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Authorities said they were able to locate Peoples' vehicle at a relative’s house, where he was arrested Tuesday night.

According to the report, Peoples said he was “probably” at the crime scene but didn’t admit to slashing the boy’s face.

Peoples is facing a charge of aggravated battery.