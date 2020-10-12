Teen’s face slashed in apparent random attack in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy’s face was slashed Saturday in an apparent random attack in Orange City, according to a police report.

Orange City police said the incident was reported around 2 p.m. in the 200 block East Graves Avenue.

Police said the teen suffered a 6- to 8-inch-long laceration on the right side of his face. The cut was about 1 inch deep, police said. The boy was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital for treatment.

According to the police report, the teen said he was walking home when an unknown man approached him and stabbed him in the face without saying a word. The teen said he didn’t know the man, who ran off, according to the report.

First responders said they saw an SUV speeding away from the area, but it’s not known if the vehicle was connected to the stabbing, police said.

According to police, video from a nearby dental office showed the boy holding his face, but no one else was spotted in the area.

No other details have been released.