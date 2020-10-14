Guests at Fun Spot repeatedly violated Orange County’s mask mandate, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Fun Spot near International Drive has been put on notice three times in the past few months after strike teams found that guests weren’t always wearing masks while at the amusement park, according to records provided by Orange County.

The first strike team visit occurred on Aug. 13 after a citizen complaint.

“Amusement park not enforcing COVID-19 safety requirements for guests or vendors, including face masks. No physical distancing reminders entrance or entrances to attractions,” the notes from that visit read.

When the strike team returned on Sept. 3 after Fun Spot was given a notice, there were improvements when it came to social distancing and having employees wear masks but it seems the guests still weren’t complying with the mask mandate when they were on rides.

“Follow-up visit showed marked improvement with staff on compliance with State approved re-opening plan from previous visits however, a noncompliance issue remains with patrons not wearing masks on rides. Future follow-up visit to be scheduled,” the notes from that visit read.

The remarks from the third visit on Sept. 25 were identical.

Orange County has had a mask mandate in place for months to stop the spread of COVID-19. While strike teams have been visiting businesses to make sure they’re complying with that rule, the focus has been on educating rather than fining or punishing, according to the mayor.

News 6 has contacted Fun Spot for comment.