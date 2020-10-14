Osceola County teacher pulled from classroom after complaint

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Poinciana High School teacher has been reassigned after Osceola County School District officials received a complaint regarding an incident that happened during a virtual lesson.

School district officials said Wednesday they received a Let’s Talk message on the district website about an incident involving a teacher who was recorded on video during a lesson. The incident is now under a human resource investigation.

Let’s Talk is a platform where parents and students can submit questions, concerns, suggestions and compliments.

“The teacher has been reassigned out of the classroom to an area with no children until the outcome of the investigation by our HR Department,” Osceola School District public information officer Dana Schafer said in an email.

