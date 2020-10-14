Spooky delivery: Florida mail facility receives horse skeleton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville International Mail Facility discovered a disturbing package, just in time for Halloween.

The acting director of field operations Daniel Alonso tweeted the contents of the package Wednesday, revealing 200 equine bones.

No horsing around this Halloween! @CBP Agriculture Specialists at the Jacksonville International Mail Facility discovered a horse skeleton in a box arriving from Hungary. Over 200 equine bones were seized! The importation of equine bones requires a Veterinary Services Permit. pic.twitter.com/mWRQDemcxj — Acting Director of Field Operations Daniel Alonso (@DFOFlorida) October 14, 2020

Laying out the bones to complete a horse skeleton, the agency says the bones were arriving from Hungary and would not reach their final destination. Alonso said the agency wouldn’t be horsing around, leading authorities to seize the package.

The agency said in a tweet, the importation of equine bones requires a Veterinary Services Permit.

