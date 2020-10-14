89ºF

Local News

Spooky delivery: Florida mail facility receives horse skeleton

Bones discovered in box mailed from Hungary

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Florida, Strange Florida
Authorities have seized a horse skeleton at the Jacksonville International Mail Facility. (Courtesy of DFOFlorida Twitter)
Authorities have seized a horse skeleton at the Jacksonville International Mail Facility. (Courtesy of DFOFlorida Twitter) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville International Mail Facility discovered a disturbing package, just in time for Halloween.

The acting director of field operations Daniel Alonso tweeted the contents of the package Wednesday, revealing 200 equine bones.

Laying out the bones to complete a horse skeleton, the agency says the bones were arriving from Hungary and would not reach their final destination. Alonso said the agency wouldn’t be horsing around, leading authorities to seize the package.

The agency said in a tweet, the importation of equine bones requires a Veterinary Services Permit.

Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter, delivered every Friday.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: