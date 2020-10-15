Buccaneers vs. Packers: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA – This Sunday it will be Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Green Bay is a 1-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 55

Rodgers and the Packers are 4-0 on the season and the Bucs are 3-2.

Rodgers is one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player award this year, he is completing 70.5% of his passes, has thrown for 1,214, and has put up 13 touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Brady has completed 64.3% of his passes, has thrown for 1,375 yards, and has put up 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions.

Mike Evans has been the go-to receiver for Tampa Bay this season.

Evans has 22 catches for 271 yards and six touchdowns.