87ºF

Local News

Tab was still a thing? Coca Cola discontinues soda after 60 years

Tab was Coca-Cola’s first-ever diet soda

CNN Newsource

Tags: Food, Consumer, Coca-Cola, Diet Soda, Tab
Tab soda
Tab soda (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

If you’re a child of the 60s or 70s, you might remember the soda Tab.

It came in a dark pink can and was Coca-Cola’s first diet soda.

Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years. However, after nearly 60 years, Tab is being discontinued.

Coca-Cola says it’s one of several underperforming products being eliminated from its brand lineup by the end of the year.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

The beverage company is working to streamline production and focus on bestsellers.

Coke previously announced that Odwalla juices and Zico coconut water would be among the discontinued brands.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.