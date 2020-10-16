Tab was still a thing? Coca Cola discontinues soda after 60 years

If you’re a child of the 60s or 70s, you might remember the soda Tab.

It came in a dark pink can and was Coca-Cola’s first diet soda.

Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years. However, after nearly 60 years, Tab is being discontinued.

Coca-Cola says it’s one of several underperforming products being eliminated from its brand lineup by the end of the year.

The beverage company is working to streamline production and focus on bestsellers.

Coke previously announced that Odwalla juices and Zico coconut water would be among the discontinued brands.