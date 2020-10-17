Motorcyclist killed in crash in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Titusville around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the police department.
Police said officers responded to the crash in the area of Sycamore Street and South Hopkins Avenue.
Officers said the preliminary investigation showed a man was driving a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on South Hopkins Avenue.
Investigators said he lost control and crashed into a ditch on the west side of the same street.
Authorities said the man was rushed to a local hospital.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The crash is under investigation, according to police.