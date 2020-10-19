High school football games canceled in Volusia County due to coronavirus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The next two football games for Deltona High and Pine Ridge High schools have been canceled due to a coronavirus-related incident, according to Volusia County Schools.

Deltona played against Pine Ridge this past Friday.

School officials said the Volusia County Health Department has been notified and will monitor the safety of the players.

“We know that our players, families, and student supporters of the team are disappointed, but we are acting with an abundance of caution in the best interest of everyone,” Pine Ridge Principal Dr. Paul Nehrig said.

There is no word at this time on what the COVID-19 related was.