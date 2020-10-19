Merritt Island High football team in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard Public School officials announced Monday the Merritt Island High School football team will spend two weeks in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test connected to the team.

The student athletes will continue their learning online during quarantine.

As a result, the game against Satellite and Astronaut high schools will be canceled and Merritt Island will forfeit, according to BPS. The team is currently scheduled to resume playing on Nov. 6.

The Department of Health-Brevard County has notified all families of athletes and staff who were in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Area where the football team practices and congregated will undergo deep cleaning.

According to the last COVID-19 update on the BPS dashboard, there were 33 reported cases last week, resulting in 402 quarantines district-wide.