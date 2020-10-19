Salvation Army Angel Tree program needs new location to distribute, process gifts

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army is giving an update on changes to their Angel Tree campaign as the pandemic has forced an increase in demand for services.

Captain Ken Chapman said the need from families is 40% higher this year. At the same time, the Salvation Army is also facing several difficulties.

One of the most urgent needs for the nonprofit is finding a new location to process and distribute gifts.

“We have a critical need for at least a minimum of a 30,000 square foot warehouse or big-box store where we could process our gifts,” Chapman said.

After losing its previous processing location at the old Orlando Sentinel building on Orange Avenue, the Angel Tree program is seeking corporate partnerships to provide a new space and to help with angel adoption.

“We need corporations to adopt 50, 100, whatever they can do to help us get through this year,” Chapman said.

For the first time, adopting an angel can be done through the Salvation Srmy’s website and donors can shop directly through Angel Tree’s Walmart gift registry.

“You can buy a gift and Walmart will make sure that gets to the Salvation Army to be distributed to someone who needs it,” Chapman said.

The changes come with a goal of making it as easy as possible to give back this holiday season while ensuring no family is forgotten.

“This is the way the community can say ‘It’s been a tough year, but we’re going to get you through this,’” Chapman said. “Somebody cares and at least on this day, you’re going to eat a good meal and you’re going to have a Merry Christmas.”

To adopt an angel or donate, visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org.