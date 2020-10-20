2 children transported to hospital after sedan hits Orange County school bus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a sedan hit an Orange County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the maroon or red vehicle sideswiped the bus while the bus was stopped in the left lane of Hiawassee Road in the area of Clarcona Ocoee Road.

The crash is under investigation, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.