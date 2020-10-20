Sumter County residents line up as early voting begins

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Voters lined up early Tuesday to cast their ballots as early voting began in Sumter County.

The first day of in-person voting in Sumter came after every other county in Central Florida began early voting on Monday.

Throughout the day, there were lines at several polling locations across the region, with some areas experiencing wait times of more than an hour. According to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 16,179 people cast their ballot in-person Monday.

In Sumter County, there are six polling locations for early voting:

Laurel Manor Recreation Center 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages

Allamanda Recreation Center 1515 St. Charles Place, The Villages

Rohan Recreation Center 850 Kristine Way, The Villages

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center 808 San Marina Drive, The Villages

Villages Sumter County Service Center 7375 Powell Road, Room #102, Wildwood

Bushnell Annex 316 E. Anderson Ave, Bushnell

Early voting in Sumter County is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 until Oct. 31.