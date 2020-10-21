Daytona Beach police offer $10,000 reward for information leading to 2007 cold case murder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the 2007 slaying of an 18-year-old woman in hopes it will bring in new clues to the cold case.

Mamie Jameka Thomas was found dead on Oct. 21, 2007 in a vacant lot near 618 South Beach Street, across the street from the Halifax Harbor Marina. Authorities said she was partially clothed. Her body was showing advanced signs of decomposition and it took months to successfully identify Thomas, authorities said.

Thomas' family reported her missing on Oct. 27, 2007 and detectives went to her apartment on Beville Road.

An autopsy later confirmed that Thomas was murdered but authorities do not know her exact cause of death. The medical examiner said she died of “homicidal violence.”

Detectives have been trying to find her killer ever since.

Daytona Beach police held a news conference Wednesday to announce the reward and ask the public for their help solving this case. Thomas' family, including her siblings, asked the public for their help solving this case.

Walter Thomas, the victim’s brother, described Mamie as “innocent” and smart." The victim’s sister said Mamie always had a smile on her face.

“What I wouldn’t give to see her smile again,” she said, adding the murder of Mamie destroyed their family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nate Williams at (386) 671-5209 or WilliamsNathaniel@dbpd.us regarding Case 2007-0025518. Tips can also be submitted online.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and still qualify for the reward can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).