How soon could we have a COVID-19 vaccine?

As the race for a coronavirus vaccine heats up, one company says they could have their version ready as soon as December.

Moderna, a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said the government could approve emergency use of its vaccine before the new year.

The timeline depends, however, on the results of the vaccine’s phase 3 clinical trial, which begins in November.

If the date is pushed beyond November, it could move the emergency authorization to the first part of 2021.

New York City-based drugmaker Pfizer is also looking to receive emergency approval for its vaccine as soon as late November.

The company is planning to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine on children as young as 12.

The researcher leading the drug trial says parents have already expressed interest in enrolling their kids.

It will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the United States.

President Donald Trump has said once a vaccine is approved and ready, it will go to senior citizens and those who are at the highest risk of catching the coronavirus first.

Would you take the vaccine if it was approved before 2021?