Antonio Brown to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, report says

TAMPA BAY – Wide receiver Antonio Brown will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Brown and the Bucs have reached an agreement on a deal for the rest of the season.

Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs' debut in Week 9 against the Saints.

Schefter said his first game with the team will probably at Raymond James Stadium in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

This is not the first time Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be on the same team.

Brown played one game with Brady and the New England Patriots.

No. 17 brought in 4 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins.

In his career, Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 games.

The former Pro Bowl receiver is still serving a suspension.