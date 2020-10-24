Senate District 9 race pivotal for balance of Florida Legislature

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the most hotly contested down-ballot races in Florida this year is the race for Florida Senate District 9.

Former state Rep. Jason Brodeur, a Republican, faces Democratic candidate Patricia Sigman to replace term-limited GOP state Sen. David Simmons in what’s turning out to be one of the most expensive Florida Senate races on record.

District 9, which encompasses Seminole County and a portion of Volusia, has been circled by Democratic leaders as a seat they can flip blue in their push to gain control of the Florida Senate.

“There are 17 Democrats in the Florida Senate and we believe that we’ll have at least 19 coming out of this election,” Sigman said. “That puts us within one of parody and gets us to a really important place of discussion that hasn’t happened in our legislature in over 20 years.”

Sigman, a labor and employment lawyer from Longwood, talked about her platform on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth.” Some of the topics discussed include fixing Florida’s unemployment system, criminal justice reform and public education.

Watch the full episode Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on News 6.