Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday evening on a Titusville street, according to police, and a 25-year-old acquaintance was arrested on manslaughter charges.

Titusville police responded to reports of a shooting near Olive Avenue and Bridge Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and died at 6:54 p.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

Malcolm Lamar Jackson, 25, was later arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Friday evening.

Detectives said they learned the victim and Jackson knew each other and had an altercation that evening prior to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.