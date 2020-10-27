89ºF

Mail ballots by Oct. 27, USPS says

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October show nearly all of the agency's delivery regions missing agency targets of having more than having more than 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
If you’re planning on mailing in your ballot, send it out no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, otherwise it may not arrive by Election Day.

That’s what the U.S. Postal Service is recommending.

For most states, the deadline to receive mail in ballots is Election Day.

But in some states such as Louisiana, ballots must be received by Monday, Nov. 2.

If you can’t mail it in by Tuesday, most states also allow you to drop it off at a polling place or election office.

