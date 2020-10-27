Mail ballots by Oct. 27, USPS says

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you’re planning on mailing in your ballot, send it out no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, otherwise it may not arrive by Election Day.

That’s what the U.S. Postal Service is recommending.

For most states, the deadline to receive mail in ballots is Election Day.

But in some states such as Louisiana, ballots must be received by Monday, Nov. 2.

If you can’t mail it in by Tuesday, most states also allow you to drop it off at a polling place or election office.