Seminole County Schools to vote on extending mask mandate

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Seminole County may have to follow the district’s mask mandate for a little longer.

The school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday to extend the mandate indefinitely.

The mandate, which requires anyone on school property to wear a face covering, was originally put in place for 90 days in August.

However, the school board is expected to approve a change that removes the time limit for the mandate.

Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the extension is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.