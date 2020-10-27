UCF’s offense features leading passer and receiver in the nation

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida’s offense has been clicking this year.

Quarterback Dillion Gabriel leads the nation in passing yards and wide receiver Marlon Williams is the league leader in receiving yards.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

Gabriel has 2,178 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions this year.

• 1,186 total yards

• 13 total touchdowns @BradyWhite223 and @_dillongabriel_ set numerous conference and school records this weekend, earning themselves Co-Offensive Players of the Week.#AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/zvHUzDE79E — American Football (@American_FB) October 19, 2020

The sophomore has thrown for four touchdowns or more in four of the five games he has played this season.

Gabriel’s best game was against Memphis, he threw for 601 yards, threw 5 touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown.

Williams has 54 catches, 753 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in five games this year.

The senior receiver has already set a career-high in receiving yards.

Williams has posted 98+ receiving yards in each game this year and has caught 9 or more balls in each one this season.

Williams' best game was against Memphis, he caught 13 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

He’s not the only UCF receiver to have a great year, Jaylon Robinson has 602 receiving yards this season.

This ranks fifth in the country.

UCF’s next game is on Halloween and the Knights will play against Houston.

Central Florida is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite in the matchup.

The Knights are 3-2 this year.