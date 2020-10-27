77ºF

US Air Force Thunderbirds soar into Sanford ahead of weekend air show

Pilots will headline Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

File photo of the US Air Force Thunderbirds. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
SANFORD, Fla. – Some of the best pilots in the world are in Central Florida this week.

The world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soared into Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday.

The team will be the headliners of the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show at the airport this Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say one member of the team, Major Zane Taylor, is from the Orlando area and this weekend’s show will be his first over his hometown.

General admission tickets range from $48.75 to $195.

