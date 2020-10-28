Celebration of life for Ocala police chief will be viewable online

OCALA, Fla. – Late Ocala police Chief Greg Graham will be honored Friday with a celebration of life at First Baptist Church in Ocala and due to the number of people who would like to attend the event will be livestreamed online, according to Marion County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant.

Graham died Sunday in a small plane crash near Dunnellon not far from the Marion County Airport.

“It goes without saying, how deeply saddened I am - as is every person who had the pleasure to know him,” Bryant said in an email.

Graham’s family will be having a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Friday. The service may be viewed online here.

In his honor, the U.S. Flag and the State of Florida flags will be lowered to half-staff on Friday at all county buildings and the courthouse.

“We encourage everyone in the community to do the same,” Bryant said.

Graham’s body was moved from the medical examiner’s office in Leesburg to an Ocala funeral home on Tuesday. During the procession, community members and first responders saluted the chief.