(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic may lead to fewer Floridians getting away for the holidays.

According to AAA, 84% of those surveyed said they are concerned about traveling due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The survey found more than half of Floridians, 56%, are still uncomfortable with taking a commercial flight.

However, researchers with AAA said confidence is growing. AAA said it found 51% of those surveyed are more comfortable traveling now than when the pandemic began.