’It could have killed my child;’ Shotgun fired into Silver Springs home feet away from sleeping teen

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 21 a gunshot rang out along Northeast 59 Terrace in Silver Springs.

“I did not hear it, my 15-year-old woke me up and said ‘mommy I think somebody shot at our house.’ I figured she was dreaming,” said Stephanie Burdge.

But it wasn’t a bad dream. Marion County deputies said a shotgun was fired into their Silver Springs home. The bullet holes were just feet away from where her teen son was sleeping.

“It could’ve killed my child. Over what? We keep to ourselves. We’re just a normal family,” said Burdge. “It’s one of those gut-wrenching feelings that ‘Gosh, this happened to my home.’”

Burdge said she and her husband live in their home with three of their children. They have no idea why someone would shoot at their home. Unfortunately, the surveillance video is too dark to see anything.

“If that street light would’ve been on, we would’ve seen a little more,” said Burdge. “It’s pitch dark. You can’t even see ten feet in front of you when it gets dark.”

Burdge said the street light that sits outside their home doesn’t work and it hasn’t been working for nearly two years. She said she’s put in several work orders, but it still hasn’t been fixed. She wants her neighbors to be vigilant and the shooter caught.

“I think that’s the worst part (is) you don’t know if they’re going to come back. You just don’t know. Scary, scary, thing,” said Burdge.

News 6 contacted the City of Ocala’s utilities department and were told there are no work orders in for the street light outside the Burdge’s home. News 6 reporter Crystal Moyer put in a work order one in for the family and was told it would be fixed within six days.

For now, the Burdge family is considering moving. Their landlord added more lights on to the property.