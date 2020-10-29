Bethune-Cookman pivots to virtual learning for rest of fall semester

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Students at Bethune-Cookman will pivot to virtual learning for the rest of the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to University President Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite said.

BCU also announced the school will forgo all competition for spring athletics.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

“The recent spike in COVID-19 positivity rates in the state, across Volusia County and on our campus provides clear and unambiguous evidence, in our view, that now is simply not the time to resume athletic competition,” Dr. Chrite said.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 12,567 people in Volusia County have tested positive for the virus.

Classes for students will be online only for the rest of the semester.

Students may remain on campus until Nov. 20, but they are encouraged to take virtual classes from home if they can.

BCU students are encouraged to register for spring classes before they leave campus.

Students who are on campus will have to follow the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

At this time a decision on students returning to in-person learning for the spring semester has not been made at this time.