Orange County rivalry football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Friday night high school rivalry game has been canceled due to coronavirus cases.

The Edgewater High School vs. Bishop Moore Catholic High School football game will not take place on Friday, Orange County Public School officials confirmed.

We are in need of a new opponent this week due to our game with Bishop Moore being cancelled. — Edgewater Football (@EdgewaterFBall) October 28, 2020

From Oct. 18- Oct. 24, the Department of Health reported three Bishop Moore Catholic High School students tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Bishop Moore Catholic High School athletics schedule, the next two games for Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 have been cancelled.

The Edgewater Eagles are currently looking for a new opponent for Oct. 30.