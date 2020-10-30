JetBlue to stop blocking middle seats on flights

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue is the latest U.S. airline to announce it will stop blocking seats on flights.

The company says it will reduce the number of middle seats it leaves empty starting Dec. 1.

JetBlue officials say the move will help them accommodate families traveling together for the holidays.

The company said it’s not yet known when flights will return to full capacity.

Airlines have been blocking seats due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest announced last week it will start selling middle seats after Dec. 1.

Caps on seating will be lifted early next year on Delta and Alaska Airlines flights.