Southwest to start selling middle seats in December

Delta only major U.S. carrier limiting number of passengers on flights

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Airlines are continuing to pile up billions of dollars in losses as the pandemic causes a massive drop in air travel. Southwest Airlines on Thursday, Oct. 22, lost $1.16 billion in the normally strong third quarter, which includes most of the summer vacation season.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Southwest Airlines took a major financial hit in 2020 and now the company is making a big change in an effort to mitigate further losses.

Southwest will start selling every seat on flights starting Dec. 1.

During the coronavirus pandemic, middle seats were blocked out to help passengers spread out.

In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.

A department of defense study found wearing masks protected passengers from airborne transmission because of the air flow systems used on planes.

The move comes just in time for the holiday travel season which will no doubt be lighter than normal.

Delta is now the only major U.S. carrier limiting the number of passengers on flights.

United and American Airlines dropped that policy months ago.

