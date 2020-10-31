Florida Department of Health reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Families are gearing up for an unusual Halloween season as they prepare to celebrate from a distance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends celebrating with as few people as possible this year as to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

CDC guidelines rank Halloween activities by lower, moderate, and higher risk for the virus.

If you’re looking for something fun and safe to do Saturday, we’ve got you covered.

We found events all around Central Florida that will be offered to ensure that children, their parents and everyone else can stay safe and enjoy the spooky season. Click or tap here to check them out.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,331 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 802,547 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 41 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 16,968 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 207 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,275 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 153 new hospitalizations on Saturday, meaning the state has seen a total of 49,338 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.66% to 6.72% over the past two weeks and was 6.32% Friday.

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Oct. 30.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 11,743 106 1,029 5 375 0 Flagler 2,157 9 171 2 39 1 Lake 8,680 18 731 0 227 -1 Marion 10,926 24 1,070 4 348 1 Orange 46,434 10 1,601 4 560 1 Osceola 14,287 35 828 9 206 2 Polk 23,164 76 2,463 7 623 3 Seminole 10,411 54 752 2 241 0 Sumter 2,945 17 290 2 86 0 Volusia 12,927 51 970 8 322 4

The Associated Press contributed to this story