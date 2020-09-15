Get spooky at these socially distant Central Florida Halloween events

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the region gets ready to celebrate yet another major holiday in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween will undoubtedly look different this year.

The scary season won’t be canceled altogether, but some adjustments will be made to the type of events that will be offered to ensure that children, their parents and everyone else can stay safe.

To meet that demand, several local drive-thru and drive-up style events are being offered in Central Florida.

Check out the list below to get details on each one. See something missing? Email details and a photo to acutway@wkmg.com for a chance to have your event included.

The Haunted Road

The Haunted Road will debut in Orlando this Halloween season. (Courtesy of The Haunted Road)

Located in east Orlando, The Haunted Road will make guests feel like they’re in a horror film as they watch a “ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel” unfold just outside their vehicles. On select weekends, a daytime family friendly version will be held that’s more suitable for younger visitors. The spectacle kicks off Sept. 25 and runs through Nov. 7. Tickets are $15 to $30 per person, depending on the date. Get the full details here.

Scream n' Stream

Scream n' Stream (Courtesy)

You can choose your level of fright as Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures transforms into a haunted haven. For children, there’s the Drive Boo Trick R Treat, featuring contactless candy. Next, there’s the Haunted Airboat Nighttime Tours. Don’t expect to see actors or props on that one, but you will undoubtedly see creepy creatures lurking in the water during the 20-minute ride. For the more seasoned revelers, there’s the Night at the Die-In that will let you witness as a group of teenagers break into an old, abandoned drive-in theater in 1997 only to realize that they can’t leave. The adventure begins Sept. 25 through Halloween weekend. Tickets start at $54 per vehicle. More information is posted here.

Drive-in Halloween movies at Old Town

Old Town in Kissimmee (Old Town)

Old Town is going old school this year. The Kissimmee tourist attraction will be transforming into a drive-thru theater and will show some of the most iconic Halloween classics. It’ll happen every Sunday in October starting with “Beetlejuice” on Oct. 4, then “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 11, followed by “Scream” on Oct. 18 and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 25 to cap off the month. Tickets are $10 per vehicle and parking is first come, first served beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Family friendly drive-thru trunk or treat

Ormond Beach is hosting a family friendly drive-thru Halloween event. (Courtesy)

Little ghosts and ghouls can get all the treats their hearts desire as the city of Ormond Beach hosts a drive-thru trunk or treat event at the Ormond Beach Sports Complex on Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All vendors will wear masks and hand out candy in a way that complies with social distancing requirements. Guests should wear their best costumes to make the most out of the experience. The event is free for all families. Find out more here.