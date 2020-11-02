Election Day weather looks favorable for ULA liftoff with national security satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – About an hour before polls close on Election Day, United Launch Alliance is slated to send up a secret spy satellite on the Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The Atlas V rocket was on its way to the launch pad as of Monday morning from the hangar at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Inside the rocket’s nose cone is the NROL-101 satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO builds and maintains U.S. intelligence satellites providing support to the intelligence community and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Weather has improved for the 5:58 p.m. launch on Tuesday from Space Launch Complex-41. According to the latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron, the launch window has a 90% chance of good conditions come launch time. The primary concern will be ground winds.

A livestream of the countdown and liftoff begins at 5:38 p.m.

This will be the first launch for ULA since July. Another NRO satellite launch was delayed a handful of times in August, September and October before ULA announced the launch was delayed indefinitely.

In July, another Atlas V was used to send NASA’s new Mars rover on its journey to the Red Planet.

Later in the week, SpaceX is also planning a launch. The company is slated to launch a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force and Air Force on Thursday. The 15-minute launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. The Falcon 9 will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Weather officers are giving the liftoff a 60% chance for good launch weather.

