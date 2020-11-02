Man filmed himself sexually abusing 9-year-old girl, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man is accused of filming himself sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl and uploading the footage online, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early October that claimed John D. Taylor Jr., 32, had uploaded six child pornography videos using the Kik messenger app.

Records show Taylor initially said the videos were sent to him but later admitted that the footage showed him sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl who is known to him.

He was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery on a child, lewd or lascivious molestation and two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

Deputies said while the investigation is ongoing, they haven’t identified any additional victims.