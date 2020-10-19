Orange County sheriff’s deputy arrested on child abuse charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Sunday on child abuse charges, the same day he was fired from the agency in an unrelated matter, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Christopher Dougherty was arrested three days after deputies responded to a 911 call about a residential alarm. Deputies determined there was evidence of child abuse after they arrived at the home, officials said.

Dougherty was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act and, upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Doughtery was terminated from the agency Sunday for an unsatisfactory performance finding in a separate matter.

“While this deputy was terminated for a pattern of unsatisfactory performance, these are very serious criminal allegations,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty. But we are also concerned about the deputy’s mental health.”

Dougherty was hired in January 2006 and worked in the uniform patrol division.