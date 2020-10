Published: October 15, 2020, 9:37 am Updated: October 15, 2020, 10:27 am

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – A Polk County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed suspect late Wednesday, but few details have been released.

The shooting happened near Frostproof.

No deputies were injured.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to address the shooting.

ClickOrlando.com will livestream the news conference in the video player above.