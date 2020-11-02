Participants needed for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As a vaccine for the novel coronavirus nears, AdventHealth is seeking 4,500 adults across Central Florida to be part of a phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The hospital chain is a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical research study. During this phase, researchers will conduct a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with about 60,000 adults.

AdventHealth will enroll up to 4,500 adults in the Central Florida region to be part of the clinical trial. People interested in volunteering for the study can register on the Ensemble Study website here, and find out if they qualify.

People in the study will be reimbursed for trial-related travel expenses.

When a vaccine is ready, the Florida Department of Health is finalizing plans to administer the vaccine to residents across the state. Recently, the Florida DOH published a draft vaccine plan, outlining a possible three-phased approach to distribution that would ensure that the most vulnerable populations will be the first in line.

On the national level, federal health officials issued insurance coverage rules designed to deliver on the promise that every American will have access to free COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved.