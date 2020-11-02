Royal Caribbean won’t sail again in 2020

The suspension of sailings for Royal Caribbean will continue the rest of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. – Royal Caribbean will continue to suspend its sailings for the rest of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise line officials hope to resume operations on Jan. 1, according to a statement from the company.

Royal Caribbean said the move was made after discussions with the members of the Cruise Lines International Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At Royal Caribbean International, our guests and crew’s safety and well-being are always our top priorities,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Odyssey of the Seas sailings from Nov. 5- April 17 has also been canceled.

Crews said the construction of the Odyssey of the Seas has not been completed.

The Feb. 14, 2021 Jewel of the Seas cruise has also been canceled.

Anyone impacted by these cancelations can go to the cruise line’s website to apply for future cruise credit, move to a different departure date, or apply for a full refund.

In Brevard County, News 6 partner Florida Today is reporting Port Canaveral ended the 2019-20 budget year with an $18 million loss.

Florida Today reports the biggest factor in the loss was the suspension of sailings.