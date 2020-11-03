‘Challenging year’ prompts Orlando radio station to flip to Christmas music

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after Magic 107.7 confirmed that it would play nonstop Christmas music starting this Friday, another radio station announced Tuesday that it’s flipping the switch to holiday hits on Election Day.

Z88.3 FM said Tuesday in a news release that it will play nothing but Christmas music from Election Day through Christmas night.

“Given the challenging year we have been having, first with COVID-19 and now a contentious election, Z88.3 FM in Orlando has decided we all could use some holiday cheer to get our minds off the bad and onto the good by flipping to all Christmas Music,” the station said. “Nothing brings peace and comfort to the soul more than Christmas.”

The radio station said it wants to be the soundtrack of Central Florida’s Christmas celebration.

“This year has been a hard year for so many, and people need to be comforted — brought back to happier times with familiar songs that bring hope and joy," Z88.3 President and Founder Jim Hoge said. “We wanted to bring a positive end to a difficult year by spreading Christmas cheer, peace and comfort.”

Christmas music will also be played on Z’s sister stations in Melbourne and Daytona Beach; The Villages and Ocala; Palm Coast and Flagler County; Haines City; Winter Haven; and Lakeland.