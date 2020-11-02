Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music starting this week

MAITLAND, Fla. – Nonstop Christmas music in early November? Yep. And maybe that’s exactly what 2020 needs!

In a year known for the coronavirus pandemic, quarantining and this week’s election, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 (WMGF-FM) will start playing Christmas music at 5 p.m. Friday.

The holiday hits will continue all day, every day through Christmas Day.

The station said it’s starting earlier than usual because everyone could use some extra holiday cheer this year.

And Mariah Carey, the artist of the great holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” seems to agree. She posted a tweet signaling the end of Halloween and the start of Christmas season.

Sirius XM’s holiday stations are also in full swing.

Deck the halls, people!