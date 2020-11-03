Florida woman accused of stealing items from late ex-husband’s grave

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida woman is accused of repeatedly taking items from her late ex-husband’s grave that were placed there by the man’s fiancée, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Records show the man’s fiancée first contacted police in late September claiming she had placed two wedding invitations, a pair of $250 Costa sunglasses, an LED hanging starlight, two double curl hanging planters, a weeping willow string light, six snapdragon plants, artificial flowers, a ring, and a sugar skull at the grave and within two days, all the items, valued at $438, were missing.

The woman said she suspected Ronni Leigh Kimberlin, who is the ex-wife of her late fiancé, according to the report.

When an officer questioned Kimberlin about the missing items, she said, “I heard of the family drama but I did not take the items. This is ridiculous,” the report said.

On Oct. 19, a clear glass skull cup and a soulmate diamond painting were reported stolen from the gravesite, and then a few days later, a woman came forward saying that she used to live with Kimberlin and she was with her when she stole items from the grave, according to the affidavit.

Police said Kimberlin took a glass bottle from the grave and threw it down a “crackhead path,” took planters and gave them to her brother “because he needs them,” threw a glass cup in a garbage can, took a picture frame and stored it in her attic and took her children to the grave and had them use purple chalk to have them cross out the word “fiancé” from the gravestone.

Records show the planters were found at Kimberlin’s brother’s house.

Kimberlin was arrested Saturday at her home in Leesburg on charges of petit theft and disturbing a grave.

