Orlando crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators with the Orlando Police Department rushed to the scene of an accident Wednesday that left two people in critical condition.

The crash “with life-threatening injuries” happened around 1:30 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue.

According to officers, a vehicle was merging onto Orange Avenue when it was struck by another vehicle.

After the collision, one of the vehicles appeared to have flipped numerous times.

“The two occupants of that vehicle were extracted by OFD and taken to ORMC in critical condition,” officers said.

The roads were still closed around 6 a.m., causing morning commuters to find a different way to get to work.

Just after 6 a.m., crews and tow trucks were working to clear the scene and remove the vehicles.