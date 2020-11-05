Longtime Parliament House resort to be demolished

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The recently shuttered Parliament House bar and resort are slated to be demolished, permit applications filled by the property owners with the city of Orlando show.

The Iconic Orlando gay bar closed Monday after operating at its 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail location for 45 years. Club owners said they tried to secure financing to renovate the existing property but was unable to make a deal with the property owners.

Orange County property records show the address is owned by Lion Financial LLC, a Miami Beach company, and was purchased in March for $300,100 from Parliament Partners, Inc.

Demolition permits filled on Tuesday for 410 and 424 North Orange Blossom Trail seek the demolition and removal of the the Parliament House Resort building, structure, slab and footers.

The property on OBT is valued at $2.6 million, according to Orange County Property Appraiser records.

Parliament House owners say they are working to find a new home for the gay club and will reopen.