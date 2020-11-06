Orange County works to confirm ballots ahead of state deadline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Canvassing Board meeting was held Friday at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

Supervisor of Elections, Bill Cowles, told News 6, it’s one more step in this election process to make sure every voter’s ballot is counted.

“In every county in the state of Florida, everybody’s doing their reconciliation; and so yesterday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for anybody to turn in a cure affidavit so the vote by mail could count,” Cowles said.

Cowles added that the deadline for the first unofficial numbers to the state is tomorrow at noon.

But said next week they will be meeting again to look at the military ballots, as long as those ballots are postmarked by Election Day.

“Florida has to wait 10 days for military voters, so all canvassing boards in all 67 counties will be coming back next week to look at the military ballots and add them in,” Cowles said.

He said the final certifications are due to the state on Nov. 15.

Cowles also said Florida law states they have to hold on to the paper ballots for 22 months.