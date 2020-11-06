Recount ordered on DeBary referendum after difference of 18 votes

DEBARY, Fla. – A recount has been ordered in DeBary for a referendum about budget and extension of the borrowing period, according to the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections.

The recount will start at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Department of Elections in DeLand, according to election officials.

Election officials said the first unofficial results showed 49.92% were in favor of approving the referendum and 50.08% were against the referendum.

This is a difference of 18 votes.

The Supervisor of Elections said Florida Statue calls for a machine recount if the difference is .5% or less.

After the machine recount if there is a .25% or less difference, the next recount will be manual.

The manual recount would start right after the machine recount, according to the supervisor of elections.