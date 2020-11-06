Woman accused of crashing into 2 bicyclists in The Villages, leaving the scene, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 89-year-old woman from The Villages was arrested Thursday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say she struck two bicyclists.

The hit-and-run crash was reported on Oct. 30 when two cyclists were traveling south on Morse Boulevard when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan failed to yield to the bikes and hit both riders, ejecting them, according to the crash report.

Witnesses said The Mercedes-Benz stopped, the driver got out and then returned to her car and left. Her car had heavy damage to the front end and windshield.

Troopers were able to identify the driver as Marilyn Jean Hamilton, of The Villages, on Nov. 5 and charged her with two counts of leaving the scene of the crash with injury. Her Mercedes-Benz was also found at a repair shop in Gainesville, according to the FHP.

Hamilton was booked into the Sumter County Jail.