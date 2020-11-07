State health officials report 4,452 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

The Florida Department of Health released new data on Florida’s fight against COVID-19. As of Saturday’s report, over 837,000 people have contracted the disease since March.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Saturday, Nov. 7.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,452 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 837,077 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 87 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,311 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 211 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,672 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 161 new hospitalizations on Saturday, meaning the state has seen a total of 50,426 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.70% to 8.28% over the past two weeks and was 8.28% Friday.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Saturday, Nov. 7:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 12,572 143 1,058 5 391 6 Flagler 2,262 8 173 0 40 0 Lake 9,132 29 750 0 235 -1 Marion 11,280 75 1,093 5 361 6 Orange 48,596 274 1,642 7 591 15 Osceola 14,935 66 858 7 211 0 Polk 23,966 87 2,521 5 638 1 Seminole 10,860 59 769 5 250 0 Sumter 3,070 23 298 0 88 0 Volusia 13,557 118 997 5 329 0

