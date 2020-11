EUSTIS, Fla. – The Eustis Police Department responded to a crash Sunday that left two people dead.

According to police, the crash involved a single vehicle and occurred around 01:10 am.

The crash happened in the area of Getford Road & Hicks Ditch Road, officials said.

“At this time two fatalities have been confirmed and one is labeled in critical condition,” investigators said.

No other information has been released.

Authorities said an investigation is on-going.